Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook and the MLB announced today a new live-streaming partnership that will bring 20 live, regular season games to the social network. The games will air weekly on Facebook, with the first — Rockies at Reds — showing tomorrow night at 7:10 PM ET on the official MLB Facebook Page. Additional games and times will be announced later. The weekly broadcasts on Facebook will come from a feed of a participating team’s local broadcaster rightsholder, the companies said.”

