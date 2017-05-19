MLB to Launch VR-Enhanced Broadcasts, but Live Games Won’t Be in 360 Video

Variety reports: “Major League Baseball is about to give hard-core baseball nerds a new way to experience its live-streaming games with virtual-reality features. On June 1, MLB’s At Bat app will be available in a VR mode, initially for Google’s Daydream headset and Android smartphones. That will let users access live stats and scores — all while watching games in HD video — including a 3D strike-zone cube that sits directly in front of the viewer. The At Bat VR mode also will provide a collection of 360-degree on-demand videos to view in the headset.”

Read more