NBCUniversal, Viacom Discussing Producing Original Shows for Musical.ly Video App (Report)

Variety reports: “Musical.ly, a startup that has more than 200 million users for its video-sharing app, is planning to launch original programming on the service this summer and is in talks with media companies including Viacom and NBCUniversal on potential deals, Bloomberg reported. The Bloomberg report, which cited anonymous sources, didn’t have details on specifically what kinds of content Musical.ly might be looking for except that the new shows may broaden its appeal ‘beyond music’ into genres like sports and comedy.”

