Netflix’s first movie appears at Cannes, and so does the controversy

The LA Times reports: “Any hope that the Cannes Film Festival could proceed with a focus on movies, instead of the way they’re delivered, was scuttled minutes into the first press screening of ‘Okja,’ the first Netflix feature to screen at the prestigious French film festival. The bilingual Bong Joon-ho movie is a genre screwball comedy about GMO ethics that’s financed and distributed by Netflix. At the sight of the streaming giant’s logo in the opening credits Friday, a number of viewers began booing.”

