Blizzard reveals a semi-pro league ahead of ‘Overwatch’ League

Mashable reports: “League is getting its own developmental league for teams and players who are almost-but-not-quite ready to make it to the big leagues: Overwatch Contenders. Blizzard announced the Overwatch Contenders developmental league today, offering aspiring Overwatch pros a chance to hone their skills and show off their talents to Overwatch League teams in a structured competitive league. Contenders is kind of like a cross between League of Legends‘ Challenger Series developmental league and Minor League Baseball.”

Read more