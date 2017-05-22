Home deals Dish integrates with Amazon Alexa for hands-free TV

Dish integrates with Amazon Alexa for hands-free TV

Photo credit Guillermo Fernandes under Creative Commons license.

Tech Crunch reports: “TV provider Dish Network is today rolling out new technology that will make watching television a hands-free experience, via a new integration with Amazon Alexa. The company says that its pay TV customers using either its Hopper or Wally receivers will now be able to search for programs, change channels, as well as pause, rewind and fast forward television just by speaking. Dish customers will also be able to play, pause, fast-forward and rewind the content playing, also just by asking Alexa.”

