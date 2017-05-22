Home deals Hasbro and Backflip settle with Peak on My Little Pony copycat suit

Hasbro and Backflip settle with Peak on My Little Pony copycat suit

By
Staff Report
-
60
0
SHARE
Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Venture Beat reports: “Hasbro and its Backflip mobile games division have settled a lawsuit that alleged the companies copied Peak Games‘ Toy Blast when they launched My Little Pony: Puzzle Party. In October, Istanbul-based Peak Games sued Hasbro and Backflip, alleging they stole the Turkish game publisher’s Toy Blast, using the same basic game design and similar imagery. My Little Pony: Puzzle Party also allegedly lifted original content and level designs as well as numerical scores that Peak selected to provide a balance between challenges and achievements.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR