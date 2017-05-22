Home deals Rovio’s Angry Birds movie sequel is coming September 20, 2019, marking 10...

Rovio’s Angry Birds movie sequel is coming September 20, 2019, marking 10 years since game first launched

Venture Beat reports: “Finnish gaming and entertainment company Rovio has confirmed that a sequel to The Angry Birds Movie is coming on September 20, 2019 — the same year that marks the tenth anniversary of the original Angry Birds game launch.Rovio has struggled over the past few years to evolve beyond its Angry Birds roots on smartphones, reporting financial losses and job losses as it admitted to being too unfocused and attempting “too many things.” However, the company has recovered somewhat, growing its revenues 34 percent to $203 million in 2016.”

