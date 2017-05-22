U.S. dominates world’s VR market as Chinese consumers yawn

Venture Beat reports: “The virtual reality industry, such as it is, continues to have a hard time selling itself to much of the world. According to a new report from Canalys, U.S. consumers accounted for 40 percent of the global VR market in the first quarter of 2017. Japan moved up to the number two spot with 14 percent. Perhaps most troubling, however, is that Chinese consumers seem increasingly indifferent to VR. Canalys said China fell to 11 percent, citing a ‘different gaming culture combined with the unwillingness to pay for content, including VR’.”

