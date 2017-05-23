Major Labels Are Now Earning $9000 A Minute From Streaming

Hypebot reports: “For those that said that streaming revenue would never replace that from CDs there’s this – According to a study done by Music Business Worldwide, the major labels made around $9000 every minute from streaming in the first quarter of 2017. To put it into perspective, that means $540,000 per hour and $12.5 million every day! If this trajectory continues, it looks like the majors will make more than $5 billion this year from streaming alone, and that’s not even counting the indies.”

Read more