Billboard reports: “Arguing that Pandora’s minimalist logo ‘dilutes the distinctiveness’ of its own branding, PayPal has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the music streaming service in Manhattan federal court. ‘Element by element and in overall impression, the similarities between the logos are striking, obvious, and patently unlawful,’ the lawsuit alleges. In October 2016, Pandora announced it was redesigning its logo from a thin, serifed ‘P’ into the chunky, sans serifed ‘P’ that it is today.”

