Transformers roll out into VR in China

Venture Beat reports: “Hasbro and Dan Mintz’s Hollywood film studio DMG Entertainment are launching interactive Transformers virtual reality and augmented reality centers in China — a nation where the robots in disguise films have thrived in recent years. The centers will treat guests to ‘digital simulation experiences’ based on the Transformers universe in both VR and AR. The first center will open in Shanghai this summer, and the companies will add more in other Chinese centers over the next five years.”

