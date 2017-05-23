Verizon CEO: Combined Yahoo-AOL Will Be Platform to Test Over-the-Top Video Service

Variety reports: “The long and tortuous sale of Yahoo’s internet business to Verizon is expected to close around the middle of June, according to Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam. And once the deal is completed, Verizon would use the combination of Yahoo and AOL — with a total of 1.3 billion users — as the ‘platform… to test out an over-the-top service,’ said McAdam, speaking at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Boston. The exec didn’t provide any additional details on a possible OTT offering, which would be in addition to the telco’s Go90 ad-supported mobile video service.”

Read more