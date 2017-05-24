Home deals IMAX Inks Deal with Gaumont Pathé Cinemas to Launch Six IMAX Theaters...

IMAX Inks Deal with Gaumont Pathé Cinemas to Launch Six IMAX Theaters in Europe

By
Staff Report
-
33
0
SHARE
Photo credit Wikimedia under Creative Commons license.

Variety reports: “IMAX Corporation has inked a deal with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, one of Europe’s biggest cinema chains, to launch six new IMAX theaters in France and Holland. Described as a hybrid joint revenue share agreement, the deal – which was finalized at Cannes — allows IMAX to launch five theaters boasting next-generation laser technology in France, and one in Holland. The agreement continues IMAX’s European expansion and follows a five-theatre deal which both companies announced during the last quarter of 2016.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR