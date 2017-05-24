IMAX Inks Deal with Gaumont Pathé Cinemas to Launch Six IMAX Theaters in Europe

Variety reports: “IMAX Corporation has inked a deal with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, one of Europe’s biggest cinema chains, to launch six new IMAX theaters in France and Holland. Described as a hybrid joint revenue share agreement, the deal – which was finalized at Cannes — allows IMAX to launch five theaters boasting next-generation laser technology in France, and one in Holland. The agreement continues IMAX’s European expansion and follows a five-theatre deal which both companies announced during the last quarter of 2016.”

Read more