Reality TV Veterans Launch Popsugar-Backed Production Shingle

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Unscripted development veterans Tom Huffman and Jane Yusim are striking out on their own with a little help from digital publisher Popsugar. The duo have set up their own production company, Toy Rocket, with the plan to develop and produce longform scripted and unscripted programming across genres for broadcast, cable and OTT distribution. They have taken a seven-figure investment from Popsugar, the online brand people known for its editorial and videos aimed at young women.”

