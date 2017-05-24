Top Gear mobile game dev Motorious Entertainment raises $894,000

Venture Beat reports: “Helsinki mobile game developer Motorious Entertainment said it has raised $894,000 (€800,000) in a new round of funding. That will help the company gear up for its debut mobile title, Top Gear Road Trip. All told, the company has now raised $1.4 million (€1.3 million). Motorious Entertainment is working on the iOS and Android mobile game based on the popular Top Gear racing show intellectual property.”

