Unity Technologies, Whose Engine Is Behind Pokémon Go, Agrees to Funding

The New York Times reports: “Unity Technologies, which makes software at the heart of Pokémon Go and other video games, has agreed to receive $400 million in a new funding round led by the investment firm Silver Lake, the company said. Founded in 2004, Unity sells an engine, or software that underpins games’ infrastructure. The company says its engine is used on 2.4 billion smartphones and other devices. The company has made a big bet on virtual reality and augmented reality, saying its engine now powers 70 percent of such experiences.”

