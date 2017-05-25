Fullscreen & Wattpad Partner on ‘FANtasies’ Scripted Anthology Series

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Fullscreen and Wattpad are partnering on FANtasies, a 10-episode scripted anthology series produced by New Form, set to premiere June 22 on Fullscreen. In the first-of-its kind collaboration, Fullscreen will select fanfiction from Wattpad and other social platforms, and adapt it into an immersive narrative starring the talent who inspired the story. Stories will be drawn from a variety of genres including a musical romance, a pregnancy comedy, and a found footage horror movie. Drew Monson (Not Cool) hosts.”

