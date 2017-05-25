The Oculus Rift’s best VR game comes to the HTC Vive

Tech Crunch reports: “There are only a few virtual reality titles that I’ve played where I need a bit of a “come down” period after to regroup my thoughts and start thinking like a real human again. Superhot VR is one of those titles. Today, the Rift-exclusive is finally coming to the HTC Vive natively via the Steam store, nearly six months after it’s launch on the Oculus Store. It’s been heralded by many as one of the best virtual reality titles out there and I can say from first hand experience that it’s my most-played game by far across all VR systems.”

