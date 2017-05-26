Bandai Namco and Drecom invest $2.1m in new HTML5 games developer

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Japanese publisher Bandai Namco has teamed up with another firm to launch a new games company that focuses on HTML5 games. The firm’s partner in this venture is Drecom, a Japanese web services firm that focuses on social gaming applications and internet marketing support. Together the two companies have formed BXD, according to a press release translated by Crunchyroll.The new firm will focus on developing free-to-play browser games using HTML5, with the vast majority being based on Bandai Namco properties.”

Read more