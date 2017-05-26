Careful: Nintendo is banning hacked 3DS systems

Mashable reports: “Nintendo banned a bunch of hacked Nintendo 3DS systems from accessing online services. The 3DS hacking community is, unsurprisingly, freaked out about it. On places like Reddit and GBATemp, 3DS hackers who modified their systems’ firmware started realizing yesterday their systems could no longer access most online services including the Miiverse, the friends list, and apps like Netflix and YouTube. Some people report that the eshop and web browser are still working, though. You can tell if your 3DS has been banned if you get this error message when trying to access some online services: ‘This device’s access to online services has been restricted by Nintendo. For help, visit support.nintendo.com’.”

