China’s $24 billion game market has a new competitor: Rastar Games

Venture Beat reports: “A Chinese entertainment company best known for car-based toys is making a big bid for gaming. Rastar Group announced today that it is starting a new Rastar Games brand. This will help the organization take better advantage of the growing gaming scene in China. The total Chinese gaming market size is $24 billion based on the CGIGC 2016 Chinese Gaming Industry report, and companies big and small and in and out of gaming are trying to tap into it. Three of Rastar’s main gaming holdings — Teamtop Games, Chang Yu Tian Xia, and Xing Qu Games — will make up the core of the new brand, but smaller gaming companies that Raster owns will also contribute.”

Read more