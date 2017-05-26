Disney CEO reports that hackers did not steal Pirates of the Caribbean 5

The Verge reports: “Earlier this month, reports surfaced that hackers stole Disney’s upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, threatening to release the film online if a demand for ransom wasn’t met. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company had not been hacked, and that the threat was a fake. Iger described cybersecurity as a “front burner issue” for the company, and that while Disney took the threat of a stolen movie seriously, it declined to pay the ransom that was demanded.”

