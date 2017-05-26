iHeartMedia Pushes Back Deadline on Crucial Debt Negotiations

Billboard reports; “iHeartMedia said it is continuing negotiations on its proposed debt-to-equity swap with bondholders, and so have moved back the deadline to June 9. It said it is also continuing discussions with the lenders of two term loans until that date. iHeart is proposing to swap equity in its publicly-traded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in exchange for debt holders agreeing to forgive anywhere from 10-25 percent of $14 billion in debt — $8 billion in debentures and $6 billion in two term loans — and to swap the debt for new debenture that expire two years later, and pay lower interest rates.”

