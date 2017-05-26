Jay Z’s Tidal Loses Its Third CEO in Two Years

Variety reports: “Jay Z’s Tidal is in the midst of another executive change: Jeff Toig, who became the streaming service’s CEO 18 months ago, has left the company, Tidal confirmed on Friday. ‘As part of Tidal’s continued expansion this year we will be announcing a new CEO in the coming weeks,’ the company said in a statement. ‘We wish former CEO, Jeffrey Toig, all the best in his future endeavors.’ Billboard was first to report the news on Friday, noting that Toig had left the company in March. Toig’s departure is just the latest shakeup in a number of leadership changes since Jay Z acquired and then launched the service in early 2015.”

