As its growth slows, DirecTV Now hits the Roku

Tech Crunch reports: “AT&T’s live TV service, DirecTV Now, is today launching on another major platform, with its added support for Roku. However, the service itself has already lost momentum in terms of new subscribers – according to a recent Bloomberg report, DirecTV Now peaked in January with about 328,000 subscribers, but then lost 3,000 customers in February and saw flat growth in March. Roku, however, is one of the last, significant platforms that DirecTV Now needed to support in order to be competitive with rivals.”

