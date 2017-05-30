Intel To Power Wireless HTC Vive VR Headset

Forbes reports: “Over in Taipei at Computex 2017 there was big news for people dreaming of high-quality, wireless, virtual reality. During Intel’s keynote at the computer expo, the silicone giant demoed a cable-free version of the HTC Vive, with the wireless capabilities powered by Intel’s WiGig technology. For those not familiar with WiGig, it’s Intel’s Wireless Gigabit 802.11ad standard platform, which uses a 60GHz band (interference free) to deliver instant, seamless, high speed (up to 7Gbps) wireless docking.”

