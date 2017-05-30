Mobile games publisher GameMine raises $20 million to expand globally

Venture Beat reports: “There’s a subscription service for everything these days, and GameMine thinks mobile games should get in on the action. The publisher just closed a $20 million Series A round that Palisades Venture Capital led, and it’s hoping to carve out a space in this huge market with its subscription-based library of casual mobile games. In 2016, $24.8 billion of mobile games revenue was generated in Asia, over half of the $40.6 billion market worldwide. With so much profit to be had, mobile is flooded with games.”

