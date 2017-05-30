PlayStation 3 production shut down in Japan

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The PlayStation 3 is at the end of its life. Sony has ceased production of its third console in its home territory of Japan, according to Gematsu‘s translation of the official Japanese PlayStation website. The site lists shipments for the 500GB standard model – until now, the only one being produced in Japan – as ‘ended’. Cessation of PS3 production has been inevitable since the launch of the PlayStation 4 back in November 2013.”

Read more