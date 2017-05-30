Samsung announces live VR broadcasts from UFC, X Games, and a Live Nation concert

Venture Beat reports: “With the VR Live Pass, Samsung is offering myriad live events from mixed martial arts company UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), extreme sports event X Games, and live entertainment corporation Live Nation. Kicking off on June 3, Samsung will live broadcast in VR the much-anticipated UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between José Aldo and Max Holloway from Rio de Janeiro, which will be followed by the X Games in Minneapolis from July 13 – 16. Then in August, Samsung says music fans ‘will get the best seats in the house’ to watch a major music artist perform live.”

