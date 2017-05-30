Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter over the weekend announced another live streaming partnership, this time with the BBC. The new deal will bring live video and breaking news from the BBC’s U.K. election coverage to Twitter’s network. This is the first time Twitter has ever partnered with the BBC on streaming video, the company notes. The deal specifically involves five BBC election specials, including debates and election night results, among others.”
Twitter and the BBC partner for the first time on live video