Microsoft reveals Dell and Asus Windows Mixed Reality headsets

The Verge reports: “Microsoft is unveiling more of its range of Windows Mixed Reality headsets at Computex today. After revealing that Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will all create headsets, Microsoft is providing a little more detail about the Dell, Asus, and Lenovo devices today. Dell is creating a white headset, designed by the company’s XPS and Alienware teams, that will be available at an “affordable” price point this holiday. Dell’s headset includes a weight balanced headband, replaceable cushions, cable routing, and a flip-up visor.”

Read more