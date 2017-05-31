NBC News Execs Tout $30M Euronews Deal, Increased Int’l Reach

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “NBC News is set to close its acquisition of a 25 percent stake in European news network Euronews on Thursday, with the partners unveiling Wednesday that it will be co-branded EuronewsNBC. NBC News top executives said the deal, worth roughly $30 million according to sources, will further their goal of becoming a bigger player in international markets. On its website, Euronews, based in Lyon, says it is the most-watched news channel in Europe with nearly 500 journalists, reaching 434 million homes across 158 countries on TV and digital platforms.”

Read more