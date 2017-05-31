Nickelodeon revamps Noggin, its “Netflix for Kids,” with dozens of interactive, play-along videos

Tech Crunch reports: “Nickelodeon’s Noggin is today taking a step to differentiate Noggin from being just another ‘Netflix for kids’ type of subscription video service. Alongside its existing lineup of TV shows and sing-alongs, Nick is introducing a series of what it calls ‘play along’ videos. These new videos, which are also curriculum-based, are designed to be interactive in nature – asking kids to tap, touch, swipe or speak to move through their various storylines.”

