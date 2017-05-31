Venture Beat reports: “ReadyUp is coming out of stealth mode today to announce it is creating a platform for esports team management. The platform will advance the company’s vision to advance the cause of both amateur and professional esports athletes. San Francisco’s ReadyUp has created tools for roster management, scheduling, and communication. Those tools will enable esports athletes to efficiently manage and optimize their teams, allowing them to focus on competition and player development.”
ReadyUp unveils platform for managing esports teams