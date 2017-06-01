ESPN to produce digital-only ‘SportsCenter’ shows during the NBA Finals

Digiday reports: “For people who plan to live stream the NBA Finals instead of watching them on ABC, ESPN will produce a live, digital-only “SportsCenter” after every game. It’s the first time ESPN has made a digital-only version of its flagship news and commentary show.The digital-only show begins June 1 after game one of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Once the game ends, the live game stream will switch over to a postgame ‘SportsCenter’ hosted by anchors Neil Everett and Stan Verrett on-site from Golden State’s Oracle Arena.”

