The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox International Productions is bolstering its engagement with China’s all-important youth demographic. The international production arm of 20th Century Fox has partnered with Chinese internet giant Tencent to co-produce 10 Chinese-language, feature-length movies for online distribution in the country. The projects represent the debut slate of Ivy Film Lab, a sub-brand of the Chinese tech company’s expanding film subsidiary, Tencent Pictures.”

