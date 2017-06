Variety reports: “Intel and Major League Baseball have joined forces to bring America’s pastime to virtual reality. Under a three-year pact, Intel will live-stream one free out-of-market game each week (on Tuesdays) via its Intel True VR app on Samsung Gear headsets starting June 6. The broadcasts will include post-game highlights and on-demand replays for each game. The Intel-MLB virtual-reality deal represents another experimental push into VR entertainment.”

