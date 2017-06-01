Home Featured Top Slider Riot overhauls League of Legends eSports

Photo via downloadsource.fr on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Riot Games is upending the League of Legends eSports scene. As reported by Yahoo eSports, the company is changing the way its North American League Championship Series beginning with the 2018 season. One of the biggest changes will be greater stability in the field of competing teams. This stability comes with several catches. Perhaps most notably, Riot is requiring a $10 million buy-in from team owners, as well as credit and background checks.”

