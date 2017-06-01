The Pokémon Company’s profits rose by a bonkers 2,600 percent last year

The Verge reports: “The Pokémon Company had a very good year in 2016. Following the release of Niantic’s Pokémon Go and Game Freak’s Pokémon Sun and Moon, the company’s net profit soared to $143.3 million — nearly 26 times the profit it made the previous year, according to Katan Games, Inc. CEO and analyst Serkan Toto. The 2015 fiscal year drew in only $5.6 million. Of the last five fiscal years, the highest profits came in 2014, where the company reported $18.4 million in profits.”

