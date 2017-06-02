ABC Threatened By Hacker Who Posted ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Episodes

Deadline Hollywood reports: “The hacker who followed through on a threat to post unaired episodes of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black now is threatening ABC. The hacker or hacking group in April claimed to have episodes of series from ABC, CBS, IFC, Fox, NatGeo and others. The Dark Overlord posted the Orange episodes in April when Netflix refused to pay a ransom. The hacker is thought to have stolen the episodes from a Hollywood post-production facility last year, and the latest threat does not indicate whether the hacker has new episodes or is using those from the post-production facility.”

