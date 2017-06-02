EA Play To Give will donate $1m to charity

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Electronic Arts is once again running its Play To Give initiative, a charitable venture that sees it raising awareness of a crucial issue by setting in-game challenges and making a significant donation. The FIFA firm will donate $1m, spreading this money across the three charities. To help raise awareness for the venture and the work each of the three charities does, there will be several Play To Give challenges and events held across EA’s biggest multiplayer games throughout the weekend.”

Read more