Nintendo’s Switch Online service will cost $20 per year and launch in 2018

Tech Crunch reports: “Important news for Switch owners, Nintendo has spoken up to confirm a number of details around the online service for its new console. Price-wise, the Nintendo Switch Online service will come in at $19.99 per year when it launches fully in 2018. There will also be $3.99 per month and $7.99 per three month options for those who are more reluctant to commit. Those figures are in line with the company’s previously announced pricing estimate. ”

Read more