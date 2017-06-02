Snap’s Spectacles finally come to Europe in search of a market that will care

Venture Beat reports: “Snap’s Spectacles created some fun novelty buzz when they were released last year, with early adopters grabbing some because, why not? But when it comes to actual sales, well, let’s just say Snap’s first foray into hardware was no fidget spinner. Now it’s Europe’s turn. Snap said today that it is rolling Spectacles out in Europe and plopping a few of the Snapbot vending machines into a handful of touristic spots.”

