Traditional sports have an esports problem

Venture Beat reports: “Professional sports leagues like the NFL and the NBA are about to face a major challenge called ‘the march of time.’ Young Americans, or ‘millennials,’ (the generation that was born from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s) are split in terms of their loyalty to traditional sports and competitive video gaming, according to an LEK Consulting survey. While 18 percent are undecided, 40 percent of millennials prefer esports compared to 42 percent who still favor old-fashioned athletics.”

