Viacom, Google on Same Copyright Side in Appellate Fight Over Music Licensing

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The U.S. Justice Department’s decision last year to require “full-works licensing” by public performance outlets ASCAP and BMI may have the music industry warning that certain groups of songwriters might no longer be able to collaborate with each other, but it’s managed to unite two old copyright foes, Viacom and Google. ASCAP and BMI are currently litigating the DOJ’s new position that 100 percent licensing of song compositions is required under consent decrees made in the 1940s to settle an antitrust investigation.”

Read more