Home advertising YouTube Will Pull Ads From Videos That Are ‘Incendiary,’ Demeaning or Show...

YouTube Will Pull Ads From Videos That Are ‘Incendiary,’ Demeaning or Show Kids’ Characters Acting Inappropriately

By
Staff Report
-
31
0
SHARE
Photo via Marco Gonzalez Pixabay.com under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “YouTube has updated and expanded its guidelines for creators on what kinds of content are ineligible for advertising, aiming to provide more clarity on what videos it will “demonetize.” The move comes after a global backlash among marketers earlier this year, in which several hundred advertisers froze spending on YouTube after it was revealed that their spots were appearing in videos espousing hateful rhetoric.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR