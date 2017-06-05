‘Breaking Bad’ Virtual Reality Project in the Works From Vince Gilligan

Variety reports: “Vince Gilligan, creator of ‘Breaking Bad,’ is teaming with Sony’s PlayStation division to create a non-game, virtual reality experience based on the iconic show. Details on the project are still scarce. Sony won’t discuss which talent are attached to the experience, won’t say whether it will be episodic or a one-off or give a firm launch window (other than confirming it won’t release this year). While it’s still in the early stages, though, Gilligan is reportedly eager to explore storytelling in VR.”

Read more