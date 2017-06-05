Cheddar Jumps to TV in Fusion Deal

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Business news startup Cheddar has struck a deal with Fusion to bring its live programming to the cable channel. Under the deal Cheddar programming will air on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fusion network. It will premiere later this month. Cheddar, founded by former BuzzFeed and DailyMail executive Jon Steinberg, has been live broadcasting its finance and business programming from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange since last year. The company struck a streaming deal with Twitter last year.”

