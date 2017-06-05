China’s mobile esports revenues to approach $7bn in 2017

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The money generated by mobile esports titles in China is predicted to be close to $7bn by the end of the year. Pocket Gamer reports that figures from iResearch show revenues from this sector tripled to $1.9bn in 2016. The research firm clarified that this is money generated by the games themselves, as revenues generated from tournaments, merchandise and other channels is relatively small in China.”

